Denver Broncos sign former Bears cornerback to practice squad

The Denver Broncos signed a former Bears player

The Denver Broncos are having a difficult season. The Broncos are on the receiving end of a deal the Chicago Bears tried to make under general manager Ryan Pace. Betting the farm on the unstable arm of Russell Wilson hasn’t worked out for the Broncos. Their inability to score points will likely get first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired, as the Broncos’ record sits at 3-8 before Week 13.

Like most NFL teams, the Broncos are dealing with injuries during the long 18-week NFL season. They’ve had injuries in their secondary. According to the NFL’s transaction wire, the Broncos signed former Bears cornerback Lamar Jackson this week. Jackson was signed by the Jets in 2020 undrafted rookie free agent. The Bears signed Jackson to a reserve/future contract this offseason. The Bears waived Jackson this past week.

Even with several injuries in the secondary, Jackson couldn’t make the Bears’ active roster. The Bears have since added a cornerback to the practice squad.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE