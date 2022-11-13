The Chicago Bulls host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, after three days of rest following Wednesday’s loss to New Orleans.

The 6-7 Chicago Bulls look to upset the 8-4 Denver Nuggets at the United Center Sunday night, after dropping Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans. The Bulls find themselves at 2-point underdogs at the time of writing for the second consecutive game.

Tonight’s game will see the first case of a very well rested Chicago Bulls squad, as the Bulls welcome their first case of three days of rest to the schedule. Tonight will mark the sixth straight game for Denver playing on one day of rest. They snapped a four-game win streak on Friday night, losing on the road in Boston 131-112.

Now turning to the best bet blogs, we have got some work to do folks. After a strong 6-2 start, we have lost our you-know-what’s off, and I plan on that stopping today. We’re leaving the props on the table tonight and finding what looks to be a strong spot to back our Bulls at home! Best of luck, see some red, and GO BULLS!!

2022 Chicago Bulls Best Bet Record: 6-7 (5 Game L Streak!!)

Chicago Bulls +2 (Sportsbook odds may vary)

I am taking a swing with the Chicago Bulls getting a couple of points tonight at the UC. Despite the loss on Wednesday, also as two-point dogs, listing the Bulls at the same number against a better team in my opinion is an indicator that the oddsmakers think Chicago has a chance of winning this game.

It appears that oddsmakers are taking a stance with the Bulls, in hopes that bettors will flock to the Nuggets at an incredibly reasonable number. Having tracked NBA lines around the league with success, I can say confidently that I would take the Bulls at this number, even if I was a neutral player that was not expected to make a play on every single Chicago Bulls game. In my opinion, if Denver was going to cruise to a victory, they would have been posted at the very least at 4.5 point favorites.

Beyond the line reading and pricing of odds, the Bulls have a few other favorable trends or indicators. Last season, these teams matched up twice against each other, with the Bulls taking both contests. Nikola Jokic was active for only one of the two games, and additionally, Lonzo Ball was active for the Bulls in both contests. Zach LaVine was the star of both of those meetings in 2021, scoring over 30 in each game. If I had to take a player prop tonight, I’d probably head to Zach’s over.

I don’t always give gambling trends, as I think some are coincidental, but occasionally there are some that I think are less of a coincidence, and potentially a decent indicator. The Bulls are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games having three or more days of rest. Some teams come out rusty with rest, the Bulls under Billy Donovan have been great. Trends for one day of rest seem coincidental to me, but significant positive or negative records on no days off, or like this case with multiple days off, are worth looking at.

Another one to mention, the Bulls are 18-7 against the spread in their last 25 Sunday games. Day of the week is certainly less of an indicator than the days off trend, but it feels worth mentioning.

Let’s get ourselves back into the win column and even both our best bet record and the Bulls overall record! Best of luck, and GO BULLS!!

