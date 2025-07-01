The city of Chicago will be in the spotlight once again this weekend as NASCAR is back in the Windy City for the third-straight year. And this year, a Chicago legend in Derrick Rose will serve as the Grand Marshal for the event.

NASCAR announced on Tuesday that the former Chicago Bulls star and NBA MVP will be the Grand Marshal to kickoff the race on July 6th in Grant Park. Rose will give the “Drivers start your engines” command head of the third running of the NASCAR Cup Series Race.

Previous years have seen Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (2023) and running back Matt Forte (2024) have the honors.

“Chicago is one of the best sports towns in the world, and NASCAR is proud to be a part of that historic Chicago sports culture,” said Julie Giese, NASCAR Chicago Street Race President. “Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved sports icons in the city’s history, and we look forward to having him get NASCAR’s only street race underway.”

Derrick Rose is back in his hometown again

Rose grew up in Chicago, attending Simeon High School before playing one season at Memphis. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, going to his hometown team of the Bulls. Rose spent the first eight years of his professional career with his hometown Bulls, becoming a three-time NBA All-Star, 2009 NBA Rookie of the Year, and capturing the hearts of Chicago basketball fans with his explosive athleticism and unwavering dedication to the city. During the 2025-26 season, the Chicago Bulls will host a ceremony to retire Rose’s jersey.

“It’s an honor to be part of such an incredible event in my hometown,” said Rose. “Chicago has always supported me throughout my career, and I’m excited to give back to the fans and be part of this amazing racing weekend in Grant Park.”

Derrick Rose continues to be a prominent figure in the city of Chicago despite his playing days being over, returning to the organization for a special ceremony earlier in 2025. This is just the latest chapter for Derrick Rose and his roots in Chicago.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is home to the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the history of the sport. Located in downtown Chicago, the 2025 NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series races will once again take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. Southern rock superstars Zac Brown Band will headline the one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experience, which will return to Grant Park July 5-6, 2025. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

