The Chicago White Sox have released a massive announcement for their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Angels on March 27th.

In a post on X, the White Sox announced that Chicago Bulls legend, the one and only Derrick Rose will be in attendance for opening day. The 2008 first-overall NBA draft pick will be throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Rate Field on the 27th.

The video shows the Bulls icon in a full Sox uniform, with his iconic number one on the back of his jersey, warming up to pitch in the Sox bullpen.

Rose posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story, tagging the White Sox in it. This led to speculation that he would be doing something with the Sox, and now it is official.

Derrick Rose is one of the most beloved Chicago Sports athletes of all time

Chicago has shown its love and appreciation for Rose since his retirement. The Bulls honored him on January 4th of this year with “Derrick Rose Night” in a victory over the New York Knicks. The city of Chicago declared January 4th, 2024 as “Derrick Rose Day” as well in part of a celebration of his years with the Bulls and his contributions to the community. The Bulls also confirmed that they will be retiring Rose’s jersey during the 2025-2026 season.

Rose played for the Bulls for the first eight seasons of his career and was a massive fan favorite. Rose won the 2008-09 Rookie of the Year award and the 2010-11 NBA MVP award. He also was a three-time all-star with Chicago.

Rose was my favorite basketball player growing up and was the reason I, along with many others love the game of basketball. Rose throwing the first pitch out for my favorite baseball team will be really awesome to see.

