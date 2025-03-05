Chicago Bears newcomer Joe Thuney expected to ‘deteriorate’; team praised for trade

The Chicago Bears added two veteran offensive guards in two days. The Bears came into the offseason hoping to sign 25-year-old OG Trey Smith in free agency. Instead, the Chiefs opted for youth, applying the franchise tag to Smith and shipping four-time All-Pro Joe Thuney to the Bears to clear cap space.

At 32, Thuney brings the experience of winning four Super Bowls. Two with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and two with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. He also brings the accolades of three Pro Bowl appearances.

The Chicago Bears were given an “A” for Joe Thuney trade

Jeff Howe of The Athletic gave the Bears an “A” grade for trading for Thuney. Howe hinted why the Chiefs wanted to move on, as Thuney’s returns will diminish as his age goes north. Still, he suggested the Bears might have pulled off one of the “best moves of the offseason.”

“Thuney is 32, so his play will begin to deteriorate at some point,” How wrote. “However, he’s a true professional who’s always been committed to maximizing his ability, so he’ll do everything he can to prolong his prime. Thuney is a left guard by trade, but he can spot start at left tackle and center if necessary. Quite frankly, he’s versatile and talented enough to play all five positions on the line.

“He is a leader with an extensive Super Bowl pedigree, and those intangible factors will help a young locker room as it tries to find its way under a new head coach. The Bears are getting closer, and this is the type of trade that should go down as one of the best moves of the offseason. Look for the Bears to try to extend Thuney, who is entering the final year of his contract.”

The Bears have some hope for the offensive line

Thuney didn’t show signs of slowing down in 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Thuney earned an 80.0 overall grade for his play last season, which was the second-highest of his career. (He graded at 81.2 in 2021.)

The trade for Thuney should excite fans more than the trade for Jonah Jackson. However, having both on the offensive line is a reason for excitement. The Bears still need to find a center, but there is hope the team could have synergy upfront in 2025.

