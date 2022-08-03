Devin Hester made fans hold their breath on kicks

Devin Hester had a lot of memorable plays with the Chicago Bears. The return specialist will always be remembered in Chicago for opening Super Bowl XLI with a kick return touchdown. The four-time Pro Bowl athlete finished his career with six kick-off return touchdowns and 14-punt return touchdowns.

ESPN has been receiving votes from football experts and reporters to find the best player in history at every position in the NFL. Hester was selected as the greatest of all time as a returner/special-teamer. He beat out second-place Deion Sanders by 29 votes to 6. Here’s what ESPN’s Jeff Legwold had to say about the decision to name Hester the best returner:

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy famously said, “Yes, I’m the guy who decided to kick off to Devin Hester in a Super Bowl,” acknowledging the mistake after a touchdown return to open Super Bowl XLI. Hester led the league in punt-return average twice, led the league in punt-return touchdowns three times and at least tied for the league lead in kickoff-return touchdowns twice. He had at least one return TD in six of his seasons. And given the trends in the kicking game, Hester’s ability to turn touches into scores might never be seen again. — Legwold

Devin Hester deserves that and the Hall of Fame

Hester is easily the best returner of all time. He made the All-Pro first team list three times. Teams would have to kick the ball away from him, which would net the offense extra yards. (Unfortunately, Bears quarterback Rex Grossman would often waste the field position.)

Hester deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. He was a first-year ballot snub. Hester likely will eventually earn the honor. Articles like this will certainly help his case.

Watch highlights of the ever-exciting Hester:

Devin Hester was a BAD man 💯 pic.twitter.com/PaoOkrWkMc — Football Reels 📽 (@TheFBReels) January 30, 2022

Miami Hurricane Devin Hester should be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. !⃝ 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙞𝙢 𝙞𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙥𝙪𝙩𝙚𝙙 pic.twitter.com/IHh1zVG5eq — GO ‘CANES! (@83_87_89_91_01) August 3, 2022

Devin Hester appreciation post 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5iTjDfafvD — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) November 4, 2021

Late night reminder of how good Devin Hester was. Looks like he got shot out of a cannon 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/RqjdLsSHVY — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) February 2, 2022

Devin Hester will always be a legend pic.twitter.com/4xJKhoVJvx — John (@iam_johnw) November 17, 2020

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE