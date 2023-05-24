The Chicago Bears were busy this off-season but did they do enough to support their franchise QB?

Most everyone agrees this is a make-or-break year for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears had the number one overall pick in the NFL Draft which they parlayed into a couple of extra draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bears then took offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall selection in the NFL Draft to shore up Fields’ pass protection. But the Bears only added two players that seem even capable of contributing in any meaningful way in 2023.

So ESPN asked the obvious question, did the Chicago Bears do enough to support Justin Fields in the most critical year of his career?

Fields took 55 sacks last year, tied with a perpetually flummoxed Russell Wilson for most in the league. Fields was hit 232 times, 21 more times than any other quarterback. His 1,143 rushing yards ranked seventh in the league — not among quarterbacks, but among all players, regardless of position. It was all very exciting, but it’s likely, not sustainable, and the Bears will be better in the short term and the long term if they can help Fields develop as a passer. It will diversify and energize their offense and help preserve their franchise QB.

So after acquiring WR Chase Claypool at the trade deadline last year, they got DJ Moore from Carolina in the trade for the No. 1 pick in the draft. They signed guard Nate Davis from Tennessee in free agency and selected tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th pick in the draft. They still plan to lean a bit on a couple of the young linemen they drafted last year, and Cole Kmet emerged throughout last season as a key playmaker at tight end.

The answer to this question, in the big picture, is probably along the lines of “not quite.” But Chicago has added enough pieces that Fields should have avenues to show the kind of improvement this year that leads to sustainable long-term success as long as the Bears continue to make him their priority while building out their roster.

“Not quite” is a kind of way of stating the obvious, no the Chicago Bears did not do enough to help out Fields. Fields needs more consistent threats in the passing game. Darnell Mooney may not be coming back from his injury for a while, certainly, he won’t be participating in any of the off-season activities leading up to training camp. Chase Claypool is going to have suddenly show up and play at a much higher level than he has the last two years. After starting out with a decent rookie year, he has spiraled into near non-existence.

This leaves the Bears with one strong receiving option in DJ Moore.

