A look at different betting markets for the Bears Week 1 game against the Packers

The breeze in the air is starting to feel like football season, which means it’s just about time to get those week-one NFL bets in. With the growth that sports betting has seen over the years, the number of markets and betting possibilities with each game has grown exponentially.

Now, with more betting markets, there is more opportunity for Illinois sports betting enthusiasts to find value and make some money each week, which is why we’ll be taking a look at some markets to target for the Bears’ week one matchup with the Packers.

Game Bets

Both Teams to Score 1+ Touchdowns in Each Half (+176): Both sides made some changes on defense, but at the end of the day, the Packers still rank as the 22nd defense in the league, and the Bears rank 28th according to the Ringer. Jordan Love looked to be comfortable running the Packers’ offense in the preseason, and even with the upgrades, this is still a Bears defense that ranked dead last in points allowed per game and allowed an average of 3.4 touchdowns per game in 2022.

On the other side, many people around the league are expecting Justin Fields to take a leap this season, and based on the preseason, he looks more comfortable. In their second matchup last season, the Packers’ defense allowed Fields to throw for 254 yards and rush for 71 yards, so he should be able to succeed through the ground and in the air.

Total Third Down Conversions Under 11.5 (-155): Converting on third downs is essential for winning football teams, and last season, the Bears were right around league average in third down conversions while the Packers were well below league average. There were six combined third-down conversions in the week two matchup between these two teams last season. A big part of that is the Packers being ranked 7th in opponent third conversion percentage.

The preseason is great, but offensive starters don’t get a lot of live game reps for situations like third and long, which can result in a low conversion percentage until the chemistry is truly built. With both defenses healthy and featuring multiple upgrades, the third-down conversion rates could be low for both teams after week one.

Bears Specific Bets

Chicago Bears to Score the First Touchdown (-120): There is no denying that the expectations for the Bears is much higher going into this season, and now they take the field in week one in front of their home crowd against a Packers team that won’t have Aaron Rodgers under center. With all the energy behind them, the new and improved Bears defense takes on a Packers team that has scored the first touchdown in just four of their last 15 games.

Green Bay was an offense that started slowly last year, and now they have a quarterback who has only made one road start in his career. Meanwhile, this is Justin Fields’ third year in the league, and he leads a run-heavy offense that was first rush yards per game last season against a Packers defense that was 31st in DVOA for run plays last season. The Bears also scored the opening first touchdown in both meetings between these teams in 2022.

Chicago Bears to Win the Race to 10 Points (-116): If we’re betting the Bears to score the first touchdown, might as well add in this bet for them to be the first team to ten points. As I mentioned before, the Packers were a team that started slow a lot last season, and that was with a veteran quarterback at the helm. Jordan Love looked good in the preseason, but Sunday will be a true test for him, which makes it even worse that his offense has struggled to get it going early on.

Recap

These bets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to wagers, and there will only be more available when player props are released. With that said, it’s important to note that the plays above are small unit plays that should be dabbled in alongside spread, totals, and player props.

Bankroll management is vital when betting on football, especially since it is only week one of the season. Still, these plays allow bettors to expand their betting portfolio and make money on lesser-known markets that may hold value. For casual bettors, they are just an enjoyable way to bet while also rooting for your favorite team.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE