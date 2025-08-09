Chicago Bears accused of ‘dirty’ practice against Dolphins, illegally hitting Tua Tagovailoa

The Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins had a chippy joint practice on Friday. Multiple fights broke out during the session, including a skirmish between two Dolphins players.

Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald criticized the Bears for how they conducted practice on Friday. He accused defensive coordinator Dennis Allen’s defense of playing “dirty” and taking illegal cheap shots at Jaylen Waddle, De’Von Achane, and Tua Tagovailoa.

Were the Chicago Bears playing dirty?

“In my opinion a couple of Bears defenders should have been thrown out of practice hours ago,” Kelly posted on X. “They were playing dirty. But if you’re Miami are you gonna cry about it? You can’t. Waddle, Achane and Tua all got hit, if not slammed to grown in a non-contact practice. It was dirty.”

The Bears have had intense practices all through training camp, with multiple fights occurring between defensive and offensive players.

Kelly thinks Chicago is trying to create a “renegade identity” on defense.

“The Bears are clearly trying to create a renegade identity on defense,” he wrote. “It was cheap and at times crossed a line. But it was football.”

Are the Miami Dolphins just soft?

When pressed by fans on X about the dirty activity, Kelly doubled down on his claim, and stated the Bears hit Miami quarterbacks multiple times.

“No, it was dirty,” Kelly wrote. “You aren’t supposed to hit in a joint practice. The Bears were lighting people up. There was one instance where a Bears defender tried to closed line a Dolphins receiver. Who does that on a football field, much less a practice? @PoupartNFL saw it too.”

Maybe the Dolphins are just soft?

The Bears are set to play the Dolphins on Sunday at Soldier Field in their first preseason game. The matchup could have extra fireworks on the field after a tense practice.

