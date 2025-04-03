‘Disorienting’: Chicago Cubs have 1 complaint before home opener: Report

The Chicago Cubs opened spring training against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 20. The Cubs are set to play their first home baseball game of the regular season at Wrigley Field on Friday, April 4.

In between, Chicago opened their regular season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo on March 18. They returned to Arizona to finish spring training before playing their “domestic” opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then traveling to Sacramento for a series against the Nomadic Athletic’s.

A disorienting spring for the Chicago Cubs

Cubs players are ready to be back in Chicago after an intense road trip. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, catcher Carson Kelly said he felt disoriented with the schedule they were handed by the MLB to start to the year.

“It felt like we were in Arizona for four months,” Kelly said. “It was definitely a little weird when we go to Tokyo, come back, play some spring training games, and then open in Arizona. It was a little disorienting.

“It was almost like we needed to get on the plane, fly around Arizona a couple of times, and then land. We did our trip, now we’re here. And now this season starts. The time change was a little rough when we get back, but I think guys are starting to get into their rhythm.”

The Cubs were swept by the Dodgers but split their series with the Diamondbacks. They would have won their series with Arizona had the bullpen not imploded on Sunday when it surrendered eight runs in the eighth inning.

Ryan Pressly: The longest spring training in the world

Fortunately for the Cubs, they ended their road trip with a three-game sweep of the A’s. Closer Ryan Pressly said he would have appreciated a break in Chicago in between trips to the West Coast and Japan.

“This feels like the longest spring training in the world,” Pressly said. “You go all of the way across the world to Japan, come back, play a couple more spring training games, and then start the season in Arizona. It was nice being on the same sleep schedule, but you know, I would like to go back to Chicago every once in a while.”

The Cubs have a three-series homestand that might make Pressly reconsider how excited he is to be in Chicago. The Cubs will play an undefeated San Diego Padres team this weekend followed by the Texas Rangers, and Dodgers.

