Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore got busy at a new position on Monday

Don’t expect Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore to line up as the “X” for 60 minutes a game this season.

On a roster full of pass-catching talent that includes second-year receiver Rome Odunze, rookie second-round pick Luther Burden III, and tight end Colston Loveland who can line up in the slot, Moore can be a dangerous threat out of the backfield.

DJ Moore was in the backfield on Monday

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, Moore lined up in the backfield several times at practice Monday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Illinois. He took a hand off during 11-on-11 drills.

Having Moore in the backfield is one example of the creative scheme new head coach Ben Johnson is installing this summer.

“I can’t say a whole lot on it,” Pearson wrote. “But I do expect some really creative stuff from Ben Johnson in this offense. Not just trick plays, but getting guys open with the scheme and putting them in certain spots on the field. Similar to what we saw in Detroit last year.”

The Chicago Bears ran a trick play with Moore in the backfield

A video post on X from @CalebWilliamHot shows one play the Bears ran with Moore in the backfield.

Quarterback Caleb Williams tossed the ball to Moore before the receiver threw a lateral back to Williams on a double-pass.

#Bears WR DJ Moore with a double pass to Caleb Williams👀 pic.twitter.com/HlKaSCutlo — CalebWilliamsIsDaddy (@CalebWilliamHot) July 28, 2025

Moore has had 57 carry attempts during his seven years in the league. He rushed for 431 yards (7.6 yards per rush) and one touchdown.

On an offense that has a lot of skilled hands, this is an easy way to get the ball into the hands of the Bears’ No. 1 receiver.

Good things happen when the ball is in Moore’s hands. He finished with 966 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2024. He had a career-high in receiving yards (1,364) in his first season with Chicago in 2023.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears rookie out for 4 weeks with injury: Report Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE