DJ Moore is thrilled to play with new Bears quarterback Caleb Williams in the 2024 season and revealed what separates him from others

With one card turned in to the commissioner in Detroit a little more than a week ago, the fate of the Chicago Bears was likely changed forever. That, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick that brought Caleb Williams to the Chicago and, as every Bears fan hopes, opens up a bright future of opportunities for the organization moving forward with a potential superstar quarterback.

During an appearance on “Up & Adams,” DJ Moore was asked about what separates Caleb Williams apart from other quarterbacks? Moore stated “Anticipation. When we were working out, he had the ball right there on the money, before we even turned around.”

.@heykayadams asked DJ Moore what separates Caleb Williams apart from other quarterbacks? His answer: "Anticipation." pic.twitter.com/8nDfgmPekL — Dave (@dave_bfr) May 7, 2024

DJ Moore set to enter second season with Chicago Bears

Fields, the Bears’ first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has played 40 games for the Bears in his NFL career. He has a 10-28 record as a starter, completing 60.3% of his throws while throwing for 6,674 yards and 40 touchdowns. His effectiveness in the run game has been the defining feature of his career, with 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns in three NFL seasons.

Caleb Williams passed for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions last year. He won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s greatest player the previous season, leading the Trojans from four to eleven wins. Williams tossed 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, and only four interceptions in 13 games in 2022.

Last offseason, DJ Moore moved to Chicago when the Bears acquired the Carolina Panthers’ top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in exchange for the Panthers’ 2024 pick, which subsequently went to Williams after the Panthers finished with a league-worst 2-15 record. Williams’s rapid rapport with then-quarterback Justin Fields helped the former Ohio State signal-caller have the best season of his career, but it was insufficient to keep Fields from being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March so that Williams could get more playing time.

DJ Moore will need to get used to a new role in addition to a new quarterback. He now seems to get more time as a slot receiver and share targets with Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler with the Chargers, after leading the Bears as their obvious No. 1 receiver the previous season. Eight slots after selecting Williams in last week’s selection, Poles selected former great Washington receiver Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick. The Bears also have an excellent pass-catching option in veteran tight end Cole Kmet, who was selected before Poles arrived.

DJ Moore has a chance to be part of one of the most exciting groups of talent ever assembled in a Chicago franchise that has historically struggled in that area, with its best years (including its 1985 Super Bowl win) coming with the Bears’ defense as its calling card.

