Chicago Bears’ DJ Moore floated as trade option to land true No. 1 WR

The Chicago Bears have one of the most talented receiver corps ever put on paper in franchise history. Receivers DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III and tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland should give Caleb Williams plenty of options to target in the upcoming season.

Could general manager Ryan Poles pull off a blockbuster trade this offseason to make the offense more lethal in a pivotal Year 2 for Williams?

A wide receiver trade for the Chicago Bears?

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the Miami Dolphins will be more willing to move six-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill after June 1, when a trade can allow Miami to spread out Hill’s dead cap hit to $12.728 million in 2025 and $15.568 million in 2026.

Given Hill’s frustration with the Dolphins towards the end of last season, a trade would allow Miami and Hill to reset. Florio thinks playoff contenders and the Bears should try and trade for Hill. But Chicago would have to part ways with Moore.

“The Bears also would be an intriguing option, especially with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the coaching staff,” Florio wrote. “But they’re currently loaded at receiver; it wouldn’t work unless they’d send D.J. Moore to Miami as part of the trade.

“It’s a long shot, for the Bears or any other team. But all it takes is one team to convince itself that Hill can be the difference maker. The guy who can help a team that is close to the mountaintop finish the climb.”

Poles also has a connection to Hill from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek Hill would be an upgrade over DJ Moore

While Moore is the best wide receiver on the Bears right now, Hill would be an upgrade for Chicago. It would also give Moore, who appeared frustrated with Williams at times last season, a chance to reset as well.

Hill had a down season in 2024 amid poor quarterback play while Tua Tagovailoa was on injured reserve for a brain injury. He failed to record 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019, when he played in only 12 games due to a shoulder injury.

Hill recorded 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, helping to get Tua a substantial contract extension last offseason, something that should appeal to Williams.

Moore’s best season was in 2023, when he recorded 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns.

