Report: Chicago Bears estimated cost to extend D.J. Moore’s contract, per 2 agents

Two NFL agents recently estimated the cost for the Chicago Bears to extend wide receiver. D.J. Moore’s contract. Moore is under contract with the Bears through the 2025 season, but they could save a few million bucks by extending him before the salary cap gets higher in successive seasons.

The WR market has exploded this offseason

This offseason has seen an explosive rise in the receiver market. For instance, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is now earning a staggering $35 million annually to catch passes from either Sam Darnold or J.J. McCarthy. Similarly, A.J. Brown is set to pocket $32 million per year from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Moore, currently the 17th-highest-paid receiver heading into the 2024 season, could see his position on that list change soon with the expected contract extensions of Brandon Aiyuk with the San Francisco 49ers and Ja’Marr Chase with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chicago Bears need to keep Moore

Moore proved his worth as a WR1 to the Bears last season when he caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns from a quarterback who was traded for a conditional sixth-round pick. He’ll be a helpful target for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams this season.

The Bears are in a position where they need to seriously consider extending Moore’s contract for the long term. With Keenan Williams, whom the Bears traded a fourth-round pick for this offseason, likely to hit free agency after this season, keeping Moore alongside Rome Odunze could significantly ease Williams’ development on his rookie contract.

D.J. Moore could fetch Calvin Ridley money

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain spoke to the same agents who estimated Teven Jenkins’ value this offseason about what it would cost for the Bears to extend Moore’s contract. Moore would fetch nearly $30 million per year:

Both of the aforementioned agents — neither represents Moore — estimated $30 million per year on an extension. One agent used Calvin Ridley’s four-year, $92 million as a comparison if the Bears chose to add two years and $60 million to Moore’s current deal, while noting that Moore is younger and more productive than Ridley.

The Bears should get a deal done as quickly as possible for Moore. The receiver market is going to go up before the 2026 offseason. Moore has been the best wide receiver in a Bears uniform in decades, if not in the franchise’s history. They need to make sure he doesn’t go anywhere.

