Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore makes it sound like Matt Eberflus lost the locker room

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

DJ Moore was told to be careful about speaking to the media after the Chicago Bears‘ loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The star wide receiver said last week that he didn’t think Shane Waldron was going to give the ball to OL Doug Kramer at Washington 1-yard line “in a game like this.”

The play resulted in a lost fumble in the quarter of a game that the Bears had totaled seven points up to that point. Head coach Matt Eberflus was not impressed with Moore’s criticism, and Moore suggested he would need to be less open with the media and direct such comments to the coaching staff.

Chicago Bears WR DJ Moore wants to say no

NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears D.J. Moore
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) practices before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Moore was asked another question on Monday morning that will add more negative publicity around Halas Hall. Moore was asked on 670 The Score if Eberflus had lost the locker room after Chicago was blown out 29-9 by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

“I wanna say no,” Moore said.

Wants to say no, but can’t? Or is he actually saying no?

We’ll never know, because Moore followed up that nugget by giving a non-answer about Eberflus generic message to the team after a soul-crushing loss to a 5-4 Cardinals squad.

“The message yesterday was that ‘we know what we’re in for now,'” Moore said. “[The 4-4 record] it’s like being 0-0 but you just got to go out and start stacking wins how we did and that’s the best thing we can do is win and then let the chips fall how they fall after we do so.”

Moore’s cryptic answer made it sound like Matt Eberflus is toast

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans on sociall media tried to read betwen the lines on Moore’s answer, with most thinking he indicated Eberflus had indeed lost the locker room.

“What he really said ‘I wanna say yes,'” suggested one poster.

“Eberflus has lost his football team,” wrote another.

“He wants to say no, BUT yeah,” one person commented.

Moore’s comments add to the speculation that the locker room has serious issues with the members of the coaching staff. Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday that sense he gets from players is that they want a new offensive playcaller.

NFL: London Games Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron watches from the sidelines against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second half during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

