Chicago Bears: DJ Moore gives 1 reason why he ‘loves’ the new offense

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore gave one reason why he’s enjoying the new offensive scheme under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. The Bears offense struggled with the scheme during their practice on Thursday, but Moore said he knows they have more adversity on their side of the ball than a defense that has had the same scheme for three years.

The Chicago Bears offense struggled on Thursday

During Thursday’s voluntary practice, Moore was Caleb Williams’ only starting wide receiver to throw to. Rome Odunze is still dealing with a hamstring issue that kept him out of Day 2 of rookie minicamp. Moore said Keenan Allen missed Thursday to be with his wife and daughter for a family birthday.

With Moore, backup receivers, and tight ends, Williams completed only a handful of passes against a secondary that brought everything they had against their rookie starting quarterback.

DJ Moore said building a connection with Caleb Williams is key

Moore was asked why he showed up to voluntary OTAs when he didn’t have to. Moore joked that he came so he didn’t lose his $200,000 offseason workout bonus but added that he knows the Bears need to get in sync with Williams as soon as possible so they don’t have more practices like they did on Thursday.

“Two hundred grand on the line–gotta make that money,” Moore quipped. “Outside of that, we gotta get the connection down with Caleb, with everybody. The whole offense wants to be around each other and build that bond.”

Moore “loves” the Bears’ new offensive scheme

Moore was asked about what he thinks of Waldron’s offense. He gave one reason why he “loves” the new scheme.

“I love it. Everybody can touch the ball. It’s complex, but you know it’s going to be detailed in what you do, so you really gotta study,” Moore said.

The Bears need an offensive playbook that features multiple weapons. General manager Ryan Poles put vast resources around Caleb Williams for the upcoming season. The Bears’ new scheme should keep their opponents guessing who will get the ball on a given play.

One catch: Williams will need to figure out where the ball is going for it to work. It’s a good thing September is a few months away.

