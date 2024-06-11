Chicago Bears WRs have new plan to help get Caleb Williams ready for 2023 season

The Chicago Bears wide receivers have a new plan to accelerate Caleb Williams’ progress in the NFL. The Bears No. 1 pick in the draft has already earned the starting job. But his skills are far from perfect following mandatory minicamp last week.

Caleb Williams showed impressive arm talent during OTAs

Williams showed off his arm talent during the 7-on-7 period, impressing beat reporters covering the practices. However, Williams doesn’t have the cadence down, which is causing pre-snap penalties. His performance during team periods has left much to be desired. Wide receiver Keenan Allen voiced some frustration after Williams tossed him an errant pass during warmups last week.

The Chicago Bears WRs plan to meet up with Williams this summer

On Tuesday, wide receiver D.J. Moore was a guest on 670 The Score. Moore said the Bears’ receivers plan to get together this summer at least two to three times for throwing sessions before they have to report for training camp in July.

Moore said the OTAs, and especially the fiery nature of the defense, was a good learning experience for Williams. The defense’s “chirping” will allow Williams to ease into the competitive nature of the NFL before he goes live against an opponent. Moore thinks Williams is coming along fine as a rookie.

Williams has been “amazing”

“He’s been doing good,” Moore said. “He’s been getting better every day. I’m looking forward to training camp, where it’s going to be football, football and we see him in real action with pads and stuff on. Caleb has been amazing.”

Hopefully, Williams will be even more on point in training camp after he gets extra practice with Moore and Allen.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE