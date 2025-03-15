The Los Angeles Dodgers, whose current 40-man roster features four former MVP award winners, are in serious danger of having one unexpectedly miss the two games series in Japan against the Chicago Cubs. Of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Clayton Kershaw, it is Betts who may not be available.

Prior to departing for Japan, Betts was dealing with an illness. Dodgers manager Dave Robert has announced that Betts has lost some weight, he won’t play in the teams two exhibition games leading up to the Cubs series, but is hopeful that Betts will still be able to play against Chicago. Miguel Rojas started at shortstop for Los Angeles during their first exhibition game and would likely fill in for Betts if he is not able to go.

Mookie Betts is a perennial MVP candidate

Even with Ohtani and Freeman on the same team, Betts is a perennial MVP candidate. He last won the award in 2018, but since 2015 he has been a runner up three times and has received votes every year except 2021. During his most recent season of finishing second in MVP voting, 2023, he slashed .307/.408/.579 with 39 home runs and 107 RBI.

The Dodgers already announced that one other former MVP won’t play in the Cubs series

Veteran left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who pitched just 30 innings a season ago, won’t be available for the Dodgers in Japan. The 36 year old veteran underwent toe and knee surgery during the off-season. He did travel with the team, but he will not be on the 26-man active roster nor the five man taxi squad.

The health of Betts will be worth monitoring over the next few days as we draw closer to the Dodgers and Cubs series beginning on March 18.

