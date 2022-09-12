Dominique Robinson had an impressive debut at defensive and Teven Jenkins showed he’s up to the task of being a starting right guard.

Two players stood out and helped paved the way to victory for the Chicago Bears.

Teven Jenkins gave up one pass pressure in pass blocking yesterday and put together a strong run-blocking performance. Jenkins was in for 13 pass-blocking sets and proved to be a solid run blocker from his right guard spot. Even though Jenkins rotated in and out with veteran Lucas Patrick, he still played well despite the early massive whiff on a block.

Teven Jenkins will be rotating with Patrick in order to get Patrick up to speed after his injury so when he’s completely healthy he’ll be in game shape for his switch back to center. As Jenkins continues to settle in, he will become a linchpin for the offensive line moving forward.

On defense, the biggest impact was felt by rookie Dominique Robinson a fifth-round pick out of Miami of Ohio. Robinson racked up seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 tackle for a loss, and 2 QB hits in his debut.

1st career sack for #DaBears’ Dominique Robinson. Thought he flashed nicely at the Senior Bowl. pic.twitter.com/QVXLnoHHSO — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) September 11, 2022

Half of Dominique Robinson’s sack game against the best-left tackle in the game in Trent Williams as he bull-rushed the veteran collapsing the pocket to get in on the sack with Roquan Smith.

Robinson’s 1.5 sacks is the most sacks by a Bears rookie in the history of the franchise. Dominique Robinson is a former quarterback turned wide receiver turned defensive end whose athleticism carried him into the NFL and may be the best pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

