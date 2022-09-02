The Cavaliers’ blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell will make them another tough rival for the Bulls.

Earlier this afternoon, The Cleveland Cavaliers completed a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavaliers sent the Jazz Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, 2022 lottery pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks, and two future pick swaps as well. This deal was a sign-and-trade for Sexton who agreed to a four-year deal worth $72 million. The first-round picks are for 2025, 2027 and 2029 while the pick swaps are for 2026 and 2028.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

Although this trade cost the Cavaliers a number of future assets, the main core of their team is still intact and much stronger now. The Cavaliers got excellent seasons from Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley last year, but now the team has added the true superstar talent they had been lacking. Donovan Mitchell was an all-star last season that averaged 25.9 points per game, so his presence should help take Cleveland to the playoffs

This trade makes next season a lot tougher for the Chicago Bulls, as they will face this new Cavaliers’ squad four times next year. The Bulls were able to win three of their four matchups with the Cavaliers last season, but the two teams will now be much more evenly matched this year. The central division already has a powerhouse Bucks team, but now a much-improved Cavaliers team and an up-and-coming Pistons team will make the division even tougher for the Bulls this upcoming season.

The Bulls will get to face this new-look Cavaliers team early on as they host them for their 2022 home opener on October 22.

