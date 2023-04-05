The Chicago Bears will be hosting Virginia wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on an official pre-draft visit.

Dontayvion Wicks (6-1, 206) broke Virginia’s single-season receiving yardage mark in 2021 with 1,203 yards. He finished his collegiate tenure with 34 20-yard catches and six 40-yard touchdowns, demonstrating his big-play ability. He averaged 21.1 yards per grab in 2021. Over his final two seasons at Virginia, the Senior Bowl participant caught 90 passes for 1,694 yards and 12 scores.

Wicks will meet with Chicago on Thursday after visiting with the Green Bay Packers

According to Greg Madia “he already has a local visit with the Miami Dolphins lined up for April 14. Wicks said he has visits scheduled with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers”.

The Green Bay Packers will host Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks on a top-30 visit today. Wicks will visit with the Chicago Bears tomorrow. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) April 5, 2023

Dontayvion Wicks ran the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds, reached 39′′ in the vertical leap, and covered 10-10 in the broad jump at the combine. At Virginia’s pro day, he improved his 40 time to 4.52 seconds and completed the three-cone in under seven seconds. Wicks’ Relative Athletic Score rises above 9.0 thanks to increased speed and agility.

After acquiring DJ Moore in a trade for the No. 1 pick in the offseason, wide receiver isn’t an urgent need. Moore joins Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, both of whom were obtained through trade last year. Still, adding more weapons for your young quarterback Justin Fields is never a negative thing. Wicks is projected to be a Day 2-3 selection.

