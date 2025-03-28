2025 Chicago White Sox couldn’t win in Double-A, says former MLB GM

The Chicago White Sox are 1-0 after beginning their regular season on Thursday with a convincing 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in front of 31,403 fans at Rate Field.

The White Sox are over .500 for the first time since March 31, 2023. Following a 41-121 campaign in 2024, Chicago isn’t expected to reach the playoffs, but the team does hope to win more games in 2025.

On Thursday, former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden threw some cold water on the roster of the White Sox before the regular season, arguing that the team won’t win even 54 games.

Former MLB GM calls out the Chicago White Sox

“I think Vegas has their one loss of 54 and I think that’s a really high number,” Bowden told CBS Sports. “You can’t go in the regular season with a rotation without experience, outside of Martin Perez, who is 35 years old. I want you to understand their opening day starter, Sean Burke has pitched a total of 19 innings in the big league. Okay?

“Jonathan Cannon, their number two pitcher coming off 124 innings, that’s his high. Davis Martin with 50 innings, and Shane Smith with zero. So you’re going to seriously run out there four kids without experience along with a 35-year-old journeyman and be competitive?”

"If you put the White Sox in Triple A, they could NOT win the league … if you put them in Double A, they could NOT win the league." – @JimBowdenGM pic.twitter.com/vz0ZCqCcCd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 27, 2025

Burke wound up having a great day against the Angels. He gave up no runs, three hits, and struck out three batters in six innings pitched.

The White Sox couldn’t win the Double-A?

Bowden thinks the White Sox have more problems than the pitching staff, claiming their bats don’t have enough juice to win the Double-A league.

“And if you think the starting pitching is scary, wait till you look at the lineup, because outside of Luis Robert and perhaps Andrew Benintendi, this is a lineup filled with fourth and fifth outfielders, fifth and sixth infielders on other teams,” Bowden said. “And I’ve said this before, and I’m not being mean, I’m just being real. If you put the White Sox in Triple-A, they could not win the league.

“If you put them in Double-A right now, they could not win the league. And that being said, because I want to be positive to White Sox fans, if I can. So I’m going to be positive this way. Your Double-A rotation is far superior than your big-league rotation for right now.”

That’s positive, I guess?

The White Sox are off Friday but will return to action on Saturday against the Angels at Rate Field beginning at 1:10 p.m. CST. A loss would send them to .500. A win, and we’re talking about a (suddenly hot?) Chicago team on a four-game winning streak dating back to Sept. 28 when they upset the Detroit Tigers.

