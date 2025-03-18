Chicago Bears add another offensive lineman before 2025 draft

The Chicago Bears beefed up the offensive line with three starters in the first two weeks of March. The Bears traded for offensive guards Jonah Jackson (Los Angeles Rams) and Joe Thuney (Kansas City Chiefs).

In free agency, the Bears addressed the center position with Drew Dalman, fortifying the interior offensive line in 2025, an issue that helped lead to Caleb Williams being sacked 68 times in his rookie season.

The Bears only have one position to upgrade for the offensive line in the draft. If general manager Ryan Poles wants to replace left tackle Braxton Jones, the No. 10 pick in the draft would seem to be the place to do it. (Chicago would be wise to think about using one or more of their four picks in the first three rounds to add OL depth.)

The Chicago Bears are bringing back a center

However, the Bears added another center to the roster before the draft. Per a statement by Chicago, the team re-signed Doug Kramer to a one-year deal.

Via the Bears:

“The Chicago Bears on Tuesday re-signed offensive lineman Doug Kramer Jr. to a one-year contract.

“Kramer returns to the Bears after spending his first three professional seasons with Chicago (2022-24). Kramer, who spent a portion of the 2023 season with the Arizona Cardinals, has appeared in 18 career games, all with the Bears, including 16 outings last season. “A sixth-round selection (207th overall) by Chicago in the 2022 NFL Draft, Kramer spent the entirety of the 2022 season on Reserve/Injured, before logging two appearances in 2023 and 16 games played in 2024. A Hinsdale, Ill., native, Kramer appeared in 48 career games for the University of Illinois (2017-21), capping his collegiate tenure with Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference honors as a senior in 2021.” Hinsdale's own is back for more We have re-signed Doug Kramer Jr. to a one-year contract — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 18, 2025 The Bears have centers Dalman, Kramer, and Chris Glaser on their offseason roster before the draft. The 2025 draft isn’t expected to be deep at center (especially from what I saw at the Senior Bowl), so this move makes sense, giving the Bears an experienced center who has also filled in at guard. For More Chicago Sports: Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

