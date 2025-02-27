Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, plenty of defensive line prospect are going to be linked to the Chicago Bears. It’s both a testament to how deep the 2025 class is at the position, and how much defensive line is a need for the Bears.

With three picks in the top 50 and four in the top 75, Chicago will have an opportunity to select from some of the best defensive line players in the class. The NFL combine will give them a chance to see plenty of those players up close, and dive deeper into their draft plans.

One underrated defensive line prospect is Toldeo’s Darius Alexander. However, his stock is on the rise, as he was recently ranked as the 50th overall prospect on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com’s big board. As the Bears look for their next defensive line star, Nicholas Moreano of 247Sports believes Alexander could be the perfect fit.

“The NFL Scouting Combine will allow Alexander to showcase what he can do in the on-field drills and also how he presents himself as a person during the interview process,” Moreano wrote. “The Bears need more defensive linemen who are capable of stopping the run while also providing upside as a pass rusher. Alexander could be an option for Chicago.”

Darius Alexander gives Chicago Bears much-needed punch

Alexander spent five years at Toledo, appearing in 58 games. He had offers to go elsewhere amidst the NIL era. But he opted to instead remain loyal to Toledo. During his time with the team, Alexander racked up 127 tackles, 23 for a loss, nine sacks and an interception.

Following a senior season that saw him put up 40 tackles, 3.5 and his pick, Alexander was invited to the Senior Bowl. There, he proved to scouts that he has true NFL potential. Alexander went on to be named the top defensive lineman on the National squad.

As he prepares to enter the NFL, Alexander wants to be an explosive piece in the middle of the defensive line. He credits his physicality for his growth and that he wants to continue developing as a ‘game wrecker.’ That’s exactly what the Bears are looking for in their revamped defense.

“I think my best attribute would be my whole game,” Alexander said. “Really I think there are areas I need to work on in all my game, but my best attribute is just going out there and playing physical.”

“I’m a game wrecker,” Alexander continued. “I can be who I want to be. Just stay true to myself. Don’t let what other people affect you. Just be who you are.”

State of Bears defensive line

When it comes to fixing the Bears defensive issues, much of the talk has been finding a pass rushing pairing for Montez Sweat. Sweat led Chicago with 5.5 sacks in 2024, but the team is obviously looking for more. Still, as they find an elite pass rusher, the Bears can’t afford to ignore the middle of their defensive line.

While changes are bound to be made throughout the offseason, Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter Sr are the current two starts in the middle. Billings just finished his second year in Chicago, although injuries held him to just eight games. Over 25 total games with the Bears, Billings has put up 40 tackles, five quarterback hits and a sack. He did rank 10/219 defensive lineman with his 78.6 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. Still, if he remains in his position, Chicago will be looking for him to take another step forward.

Dexter was a second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2023. He took on a much bigger role in 2024, starting all 15 games he appeared in. Dexter racked up 51 tackles, 19 quarterback hits and five sacks. While he is continuing to develop, Dexter seems like a key piece in Chicago’s defensive lineman rotation moving forward.

Beyond them, the Bears still have 2023 third-rounder Zacch Pickens, who they’re hoping will blossom. But other then that, it’s clear Chicago could use some interior defensive line help.

Darius Alexander can help in that regard, with his experience pointing to a quick transition at the NFL level.

Chicago Bears’ Ben Johnson gets brutally honest on DJ Moore’s 2025 role Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE