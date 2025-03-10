After trading for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, the Chicago Bears continued their offensive line overhaul by agreeing to terms with center Drew Dalman. His addition gives quarterback Caleb Williams three brand new faces on the interior of his offensive line.

While his deal won’t be official until the start of the new league year, Dalman has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract including $28 million guaranteed, via ESPN. The new deal makes Dalman the second highest-paid center in the NFL.

To this point in his NFL career, the center has only known the Atlanta Falcons. He was selected in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But by 2022, Dalman was named the Falcons’ starting center.

He went on to appear in 57 games for the team, starting 40 of them. His 2024 season saw him limited to just nine games as he battled through an ankle injury. However, Dalman still managed to rank fourth/64 centers with a 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Chicago Bears were convinced Dalman would be a key piece of their offensive renaissance, immediately pouncing once the legal tampering window opened. Now, Ben Johnson and his staff can figure out their offensive with a stout line in place.

What Drew Dalman offers Chicago Bears

It was no secret that Chicago was in need of a new center. Not only was Coleman Shelton a free agent, but he earned just a 66.4 grade from PFF. While Shelton could return as a backup, the Bears knew they needed a new face in the middle of their line entering 2025.

Adding Dalman gives the team both short and long-term protection. Only 26-years-old, the center is theoretically entering the prime of his career. While the Bears gave him a hefty contract, it was with the idea that Dalman will be the center for the foreseeable future in mind.

His addition is certainly a boost for Caleb Williams. The Bears won’t win many games if the quarterback is brought down a league-high 68 times again. But as much as Dalman helps the passing game, Chicago’s rushing attack should get a massive boost as well.

Dalman’s 79.8 run blocking grade from Pro Football Focus ranked fifth-best out of 64 centers. Furthermore, when the center was on the field, running back Bijan Robinson’s Expected Points Added went from 3.7 to 12.7, via ESPN.

The Bears finished their 2024 campaign ranked 25th in rushing offense, averaging 102 yards per game. Part of the problem was the rushing personnel themselves. However, it’s hard to gain yardage without getting to the hole. Dalman should ensure D’Andre Swift or whoever is running the ball in Chicago has an easier pathway to yardage.

Grading the Drew Dalman contract for the Bears



Bringing in Ben Johnson as head coach was a monumental moment in Chicago Bears history. His addition pointed the team’s arrow back up and proved they were ready to compete. General Manager Ryan Poles doubled down on that narrative when he said he planned to be aggressive in free agency at the combine.

Poles and Johnson have backed up their words.

One player isn’t going to suddenly turn the Bears into world-beaters. Their offensive line was a monumental failure last year, which is why the team brought in three new players immediately. But Drew Dalman’s signing shows Chicago’s complete vision and gives the team a true foundation to stand on.

There are still plenty of question marks on offense, running back, wide receiver and tight end could all be addressed. But the narrative going into the Bears offseason was, what is Chicago going to do with the offensive line?

Adding arguably the best center available in free agency, the Bears left no doubts about their want to improve. They didn’t let Dalman slip away and they offered the contract necessary to get a deal done. As Johnson sets the new culture in Chicago, his signing is one that will surely set the tone.

Ultimately, the Bears must back it up with their play on the gridiron. But landing arguably the top player on their free agency wish list is an automatic W.

Bears Grade: A

