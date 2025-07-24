Chicago Bears have an offensive line problem surface at camp

The Chicago Bears thought they secured the center position when they signed Drew Dalman to a three-year deal worth $42 million in free agency. He and the new-look interior offensive line have much to show early in training camp.

Dalman is set to be the fifth-starting Week 1 center in six seasons. The others were Coleman Shelton, Lucas Patrick, Sam Mustipher, and Cody Whitehair.

Dalman was thought to be the best center in free agency this offseason, but he’s struggling with the most important duty a center has: Snapping the football.

Drew Dalman is having a hard time snapping the ball

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, there were several bad snaps at Thursday’s practice.

“There were actually a couple of bad snaps on the day,” Pearson said. “You can just tell that the cadence isn’t fully there yet for this offense.

Neither is fortification that was expected when the Bears traded for veteran offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, a future Hall of Fame lineman.

The Chicago Bears’ new-look interior OL has the same problem

In addition to Dalman airmailing snaps to Williams, the interior offensive line had issues blocking defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft could have easily been injured while falling to avoid pressure early in training camp.

“It was another tough day for the offense on Thursday,” Pearson wrote. “They had a rough 11/11 period to open up the practice which included: Grady Jarrett pressure, reset to get re-huddled, bad snap over Williams’ shoulder, incompletion, scramble that saw Williams fall down trying to escape. It went about as bad as it could have gone without a turnover.”

It was expected that an offense with young players like Williams, Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III, and Ozzy Trapilo would have hiccups in the early part of camp. However, it’s a little concerning that an interior offensive line that was handed $145.5 million this offseason is struggling this poorly in July.

Overall, the offense has started poorly through the first two days of practice.

On the flip side, Jarrett and the defense look good!

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

D’Andre Swift drops blunt take on brutal Chicago Bears debut Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE