The Chicago Bears wasted little time during the legal tampering window to agree to terms with former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman. But the Bears weren’t the only team pursuing Dalman’s services.

Which makes sense, seeing as Dalman is only 26-years-old and considered one of the rising centers in the NFL. With plenty of cap space to spend, Chicago is landing Dalman on a three-year, $42 million contract.

However, the center got reportedly even bigger offers in free agency. Instead, he decided to turn them down, taking less money to join the Bears, via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

“Chicago is signing free agency’s top center Drew Dalman to a three-year, $42 million deal, per CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Jones reported the 26-year-old took less money to play under Johnson and block for 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams.”

While the offers on the table weren’t listed, it’s clear Dalman had the Bears atop his free agency wish list.

Drew Dalman’s perfect opportunity with Chicago Bears

Dalman’s new contract makes him the second-highest paid center in the league. So even if it was a bit less money, it’s not like Chicago robbed him on his new deal. Furthermore, there is a clear opportunity for Dalman to shine the minute he steps onto Soldier Field.

The Bears were in desperate need of interior offensive line help entering the offseason. They addressed their two guard positions with trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. However, both players are on short-term contracts. Dalman gives Chicago a key building block in the middle of their offensive line for years to come.

Blocking for a quarterback like Caleb Williams certainly intrigued the center. After watching him get sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, Dalman knows that he can offer a bit more protection. His communication with Williams will be necessary for success. And becoming the center for a quarterback with star potential certainly has its perks.

But Dalman is also a menace in the run game, ranking fifth out of 64 centers with a 79.8 grade from Pro Football Focus. Whether it’s D’Andre Swift or another running back, the center will take pride in opening up running lanes. His addition completely changes the dynamic of Chicago’s offense.

Which is ultimately what Drew Dalman knows Ben Johnson wants to do. As the head coach brings his wizardry to the Bears, the center knew he couldn’t miss out on the show.

Bears on the rise in Dalman’s eyes

Alongside any personal benefits Dalman saw from the Bears gig, to sign with a team, the center must truly believe in their potential. And if there were other offers on the table and he turned them down, then Dalman definitely sees the vision in Chicago.

It has been quite cloudy in the Windy City. The Bears haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and haven’t advanced past the Wild Card Round since 2010. In that sense, it’s easy to doubt Dalman’s decision.

But it’s clear Chicago is taking things a bit more seriously this offseason. Switching their head coach is one thing, but bringing in someone like Johnson takes things into hyperdrive. He was arguably the most coveted coach in the hiring cycle. The Bears sold him on the idea of being future competitors.

Chicago has followed up on that signing but massively overhauling their offensive line. They are leaving no stone unturned in keeping Williams upright, with Dalman becoming the latest star. Furthermore, the team still has nearly $43 million to work with as they craft the rest of their roster.

Even with their additions, you’d be hard pressed to immediately call the Chicago Bears contenders. However, Drew Dalman likes what he sees. If he and his fellow offensive lineman give Chicago the improvements their expecting, maybe their timeline under Johnson speeds up a bit.

