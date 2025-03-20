Drew Dalman explains major Chicago Bears decision

Almost as soon as the legal tampering window opened up, the Chicago Bears pounced on longtime Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman. It was a testament to how General Manager Ryan Poles and company feel Dalman will fit on the offensive line.

Chicago signed the center to a three-year, $42 million contract. Only 26-years-old, he is expected to be the centerpiece of the Bears offensive line for years to come. And Dalman even took less money to come to Chicago.

It was clear from the Bears point of view why Dalman was such a strong target in free agency. But with the feeling was mutual, as Dalman sees the vision Chicago is building for the future, via Alyssa Barbieri of Bears Wire.

“The things that are most important to me with football [are] about the culture that I’m playing in and the people I’m playing next to, the vision for the team as a whole,” Dalman said during his introductory press conference. “All those things were top of mind for me as far as finding the next home.”

“On top of that, the Bears are a historic team, and this is an awesome town,” he continued. “That’s something I think everyone wants to be a part of. It’s made the whole thing really, really enticing for me.”

What Drew Dalman offers Chicago Bears

Dalman was originally selected by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he appeared in all 17 games as a rookie, Dalman didn’t earn a start. That changed came 2022, when the center started every game for the Falcons. Over his entire four-year NFL career in Atlanta, Dalman appeared in 57 games, starting 40 of them.

The center saw his 2024 cut short due to an ankle injury. However, he was mighty impressive over the nine games he appeared in. Dalman’s 78.8 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked fourth/64 centers. He was strong in the passing game, ranking 21/64 centers with a 66.6 grade. However, Dalman truly shined in the run game, as his 79.8 grade ranked fifth/64 centers.

As the Bears rebuilt their offensive line, their biggest goal was simply building a foundation. If Caleb Williams is going to become a star NFL quarterback, the pieces around him need to be sound. In Dalman, Chicago ensured that the middle of their offensive line is consistent for the foreseeable future. A rising player in the NFL, Dalman will grow with Williams.

The pair must have a strong connection for the Bears offense to really take off. But Dalman and Chicago have their minds simply on succeeding in 2025.

Offensive line completely revamped for 2025

Dalman is replacing Coleman Shelton, who ended up returning to the Los Angeles Rams in free agency. Shelton earned a 66.4 grade from PFF, ranking 19/64 centers. While he was serviceable at times, the Chicago Bears were looking for a major upgrade at the center position.

Mainly because Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024. While fans and pundits will talk about Johnson’s explosive offensive capabilities, none of that is possible unless Williams is upright in the pocket. Dalman and the rest of the line will be ultimately judged by how many times Williams goes down.

But the Bears are counting on Dalman to continue shining in the run game. Chicago finished 2024 ranked 25th in rushing offense, averaging 102 yards per game. Dalman helped Bijan Robinson gain 1,456 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. For D’Andre Swift or whoever is toting the rock, Dalman’s contributions will be crucial.

While he may be the youngest of Chicago’s three offensive line additions, Dalman’s arrival may be the most crucial. Locked in with the Bears, the team will mold their offensive line around him. Dalman is up for the challenge and ready to help get the Bears back to the top of the NFC North.

