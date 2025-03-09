Chicago Bears a ‘serious suitor’ for elite free agent: Report

The Chicago Bears made a big splash for the offense last week when they traded for two offensive linemen and added blocking tight Durham Smythe to the roster.

Offensive guard Jonah Jackson is familiar with new head coach Ben Johnson, as Jackson played for the Detroit Lions before joining the Los Angeles Rams in 2024. Joe Thuney, a four-time All-Pro, gives the Bears star power up front.

While one might think general manager Ryan Poles would start looking for a pass rusher in free agency after beefing up the OL last week, the league doesn’t think the Bears plan to stop looking to attack their most glaring weakness in 2024.

The Chicago Bears are a suitor for OL help

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports, the Bears are expected to be a “serious suitor” for Atlanta Falcons OG Drew Dalman.

“Falcons FA C Drew Dalman is also expected to have a strong market, with many around the league viewing the Bears as a serious suitor,” Schultz posted on X. “Chicago has already added Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson and still has a need at center.”

Drew Dalman would be a huge but pricey get

While the Bears overhauled their guards, the team needs a starter at center in 2025. Dalman would make Chicago’s interior offensive lineman one of the most formidable in the league.

At 26, Dalman has appeared in 57 games and started 40 in his four-year NFL career. The Falcons selected Dalman in the fourth round of the 2021 draft.

The six-foot-three, 305-pound offensive lineman made first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. Pro Football Focus gave Dalman a 78.8 overall grade in 2024, which ranked him 4th out of 64 centers. Per Sports Illustrated, Dalman is expected to sign a contract in the ballpark of $50 million for four years.

The Bears are paying Jackson approximately $17 million and are expected to give Thuney a new contract that will pay nearly $20 million per year.

