The Chicago Bears added two pieces to their offense this week before free agency is even set to begin on March 12. The Bears’ trades cannot be finalized until the league new year begins on March 12, but they agreed to trade for offensive guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney.

The Bears still need help at center, an upgrade at left tackle, running back, a TE2, and a WR3 on the offensive side of the ball.

There are plenty of options for tight ends in the draft (or on the trade market), but the Bears want to add to the position in free agency.

The Chicago Bears are “targeting” a TE well known to Cole Kmet

Per ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are targeting Durham Smythe, a tight end who is familiar with new head coach Ben Johnson and tight end Cole Kmet.

“The Bears are indeed targeting free agent TE Durham Smythe, per sources,” Fowler wrote. “Seven-year Dolphin overlapped with Ben Johnson in 2018.”

The #Bears are indeed targeting free agent TE Durham Smythe, per sources. Seven-year Dolphin overlapped with Ben Johnson in 2018. https://t.co/whDj7KwV1i — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2025

Smythe played for the Notre Dame from 2013-2017, overlapping with Kmet in 2017. The Dolphins selected Smythe in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The six-foot-six, 246-pound tight end has appeared in 112 games and started 74. He’s caught 132 passes for 1,228 yards, and three touchdowns. Unsurprisingly, Smythe isn’t best known for being a receiving tight end. He was used as a blocker for Miami.

