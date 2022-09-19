Is the ‘stache back? Dylan Cease and company have the answer:

It’s no question that Dylan Cease has one of the most phenomenal mustaches in all of Major League Baseball. However, does Cease’s facial hair hold the gold trophy for MLB ‘staches? His Atlanta Braves doppelganger, Spencer Strider, might have a solid argument against it.

Not totally convinced that Spencer Strider and Dylan Cease aren’t the same person. pic.twitter.com/uyOXebx3iD — Moose (@bravesmoose) May 13, 2022

Although there is a case for who will stand on top of the podium for best whiskers, there is one award that Strider now holds that will be a tough one to beat. While completing the sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies, Strider recorded 10 strikeouts in just 6 innings, continuing his domination over opposing hitters.

In doing this, Strider became the 3rd Braves rookie to achieve 200 strikeouts in a year, and topped Randy Johnson’s 2001 record of fastest to reach the 200 K mark. Johnson reached this accolade 132.2 innings into his career, while Strider slightly bested him by hitting 200 K’s in 130 innings, topping the Hall of Famer by 2.2 innings. This guy started the season in the bullpen…

#Braves rookie Spencer Strider just set an MLB record, recording his 200th strikeout of the season in just 130 IP. Strider just bested Randy Johnson for the fewest innings to reach 200 strikeouts in a season. Johnson set that record in 2001, getting to 200 K in 130.2 IP. pic.twitter.com/3AFE3uub6d — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) September 18, 2022

I think it is safe to say that the caterpillar lip has brought secret powers to these MLB standouts. Maybe it’s time we all grow one. Strider is proving that it works, and Cease is no slouch either, as he is deep in the mix for AL Cy Young finalist. Plus, Top Gun just recently came out, so why not. The ‘stache is back, baby!

O' slider slide o' slider slide To the back foot of a lefty… –Dylan Cease pic.twitter.com/19CUdo51Nu — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 14, 2022

bradley rooster bradshaw edit top gun maverick miles teller no idea x body party – don toliver & ciara

[edit from 7/17/22 i never posted] pic.twitter.com/0TyYW25s0R — 📁 (@mavsteller) September 11, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE