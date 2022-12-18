Darius Slay has nothing but praise for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields following Sunday’s game

Over the course of this season, Justin Fields has dazzled Chicago Bears fans with his play despite the team’s poor record. The national media and audience have also taken notice as well as time has gone on.

But following Sunday’s loss to the NFL’s best team in the Philadelphia Eagles, Fields earned some more praise from is opponent.

Defensive back Darius Slay told reporters that he was impressed with Fields’ play after seeing it first hand:

“He’s a 4.4 guy. That’s what makes it tough. . . When he gets in the open field, he can make you miss and he can run past you,” Slay said. “He’s a big threat man. Chicago has a lot of upside coming from him. They have a great future with him. He’s special. He’s a highlight reel film. . . I salute my hat off to him.”

Slay was more than impressed with Justin Fields. Called him a “highlight reel”. Added that he was more than impressed with Fields’ toughness and competitiveness to keep fighting today. pic.twitter.com/gXob2eNo2o — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 18, 2022

Fields accounted for over 200 yards total including setting a new Bears franchise record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season and becoming the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season joining Mike Vick and Lamar Jackson.

Slay is a veteran that has been in the game for a while now and has seen some good quarterbacks during his time in the NFL. Getting that praise from him should mean something for the Bears and Fields.

While Chicago didn’t get the win, they can still build on this game moving forward. And that’s the goal for the Bears and Justin Fields at this point in the season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE