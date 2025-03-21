Chicago Cubs’ Reason for veteran pitcher’s ‘surprise’ demotion revealed

The Chicago Cubs are set to return to play in the Cactus League on Friday against the San Diego Padres after dropping both of their regular season games against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Dome this week.

The Cubs made a couple of significant roster moves this week before Tuesday’s opening day matchup, including designating Keegan Thompson for assignment, thus parting ways with a fan favorite in the bullpen.

On Thursday, the Cubs optioned Jordan Wicks and Eli Morgan so they could have pitchers Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd on the 26-man roster (who were inactive against the Dodgers). Morgan pitched during Chicago’s 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday, gaining a strikeout and giving up no hits in 1.1 innings.

Why the Chicago Cubs made a “surprise” move on Thursday

Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic explained why the Cubs made a “surprise” move to option Morgan this early in the season.

“The Morgan move might come as a surprise to some as a veteran reliever with a track record of success whom the Cubs targeted early in the offseason,” Sharma wrote. “But this is the reality of early-season maneuvering in the bullpen. Counsell and team president Jed Hoyer value depth, especially in the bullpen.

“As a result, optionable pitchers are incredibly valuable, and it makes sense to use those options when trying to determine what you have in your bullpen.”

Morgan appeared in five Cactus League games and had an ERA of 3.18 ERA in 5.2 innings. The right-hander had a strong season in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians during his 42.0 innings. He made 32 appearances and finished the season with a 1.93 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

Eli Morgan won’t be in Iowa for long

Sharma believes Morgan is too good to stay in Iowa for long.

“Morgan will certainly be back, likely not staying in Triple-A Iowa too long,” Sharma wrote. “Assuming health, more moves will be needed to make room for Nico Hoerner and Brad Keller, with the latter requiring a 40-man move.

“If the Cubs plan on stretching out Brown and using Colin Rea as their fifth starter to start the year, one of those decisions becomes easy. The Cubs will need to remove someone from the 40-man roster (for Keller) and, with Hoerner returning, decide on whether to keep Vidal Bruján or Gage Workman.”

Yes, the decision between Bujan and Workman continues to loom large before the Cubs’ “domestic” opening day matchup against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago Cubs promising infielder makes ‘All-MLB Breakout List’ for 2025 Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE