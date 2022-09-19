Eloy Jimenez is having a MVP caliber second half for the Chicago White Sox

Eloy Jimenez has been punishing baseballs since the start of the 2nd half. He is producing at the same clip as probable AL MVP Aaron Judge. Things must be going well when you are in stride with a guy who’s having a record breaking year.

via NBC Sports Chicago

The Numbers

Jimenez added to his second half homerun total with a monster two run 450 foot blast on Sunday September 18th in a game against the Detroit Tigers. Since the second half started Jimenez has 11 homeruns, 33 RBIS, a jaw dropping .346 average and an absurd .575 slugging percentage. So far in the Month of September Jimenez is slugging .625! The man is practically getting extra base hits every time he comes to the plate. Eloy Jimenez may very well slug the White Sox into the postseason as predicted by my fellow colleague. The White Sox will need Eloy to continue his torrid pace in this upcoming vitally important series against the Guardians, a series in which the Sox bats will have their hands full by facing off against Triston Mckenzie and Shane Bieber.

Jimenez contributes his 2nd half success to being more patient at the plate

I am more disciplined than every year that I played here, and I feel good. That’s all I can say right now. I just feel good because if I swing at strikes, it’s going to be better,” Jiménez said. “I know I have power to just hit on the barrel and the ball is going to be out

Chasing balls has been a kryptonite for Jimenez in the past but as we’ve seen as of late Jimenez is zoning pitches up and being more disciplined at the plate. Eloy’s statement about being more disciplined than at any time in his career tracks, Jimenez strikeout Percentage in 2022(19.9%) is under the MLB average of 22.9% and his lowest of his career. He is also enjoying the highest walk percentage of his career. Eloy is at his best when he’s patient and when he is consistently like we’ve seen throughout the 2nd half, he is capable of carrying a team with his bat.

Watch the MLB network crew discuss and breakdown Eloy Jimenez’s incredible 2nd half.

