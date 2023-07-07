This Chicago Bears player will have a breakout season per ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky

All eyes are on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the offense going into the 2023 season, and rightfully so. The former first-round pick is expected to take a big step forward in his development as the Bears are hoping he’s the franchise guy.

Ryan Poles did build around Fields this offseason, giving him wide receiver DJ Moore, tight end Robert Tonyan, and also invested money into the offensive line. But it’s a Chicago Bears player that Fields is familiar with that is projected to have a breakout season.

Tight end Cole Kmet was praised by ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on Friday as he tweeted out his prediction for the former Notre Dame product:

A tight end I believe is ready for a breakout season, finally Cole Kmet for the @ChicagoBears — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 7, 2023

Kmet is a Lake Barrington native that is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being a second-round pick by the Bears in 2020. He’s coming off his best season as a pro in 2022, catching 50 passes for 544 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With limited weapons a year ago, Fields looked more Kmet’s way and the tight end benefited from that.

Now, let’s see if Kmet can have a big year and take that next step in his game.

