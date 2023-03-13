ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky makes claim that Bears QB Justin Fields is going to have MVP caliber seasons.

The Chicago Bears have been the talk of the NFL offseason ever since their trade with the Carolina Panthers in which they acquired a massive haul that includes WR D.J. Moore. A lot of national attention has been on the team after the trade especially now that the Bears have fully committed to QB Justin Fields and finally getting some help. A move that ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky believes could sky rocket Fields to the top.

.@danorlovsky7 believes the Bears trading down will help Justin Fields: "Justin Fields will play MVP-level football for the next two seasons." pic.twitter.com/XBdQGMxe6A — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 13, 2023

Making that statement on Get Up on ESPN, the belief is high that Fields is the answer that Chicago fans have been looking for, for a very long time. It’s a step in the right direction and now the Bears even after moving down eight spots in the draft are still in the drivers seat to dominate this offseason.

Get 2 OL starters by end of April and it’s go time https://t.co/H3zrPLcuHG — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 13, 2023

Whether it turns into two MVP level seasons or not, the Bears have put Justin Fields in a position where there are no excuses anymore. While there’s still work to be done especially in the offensive line, this could be the best offensive situation the Bears have had to at least give their QB a chance to succeed.

As for Orlovsky, it’s a sign that you’re doing something right when ESPN analyst have a strong claim like the one above, especially for an analyst that has always been critical and rightfully so on most occasions.

The Chicago Bears have the entire leagues attention, now it’s time to capitalize and continue to make splashes this offseason.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE