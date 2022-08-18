ESPN analysts say Chicago Bears will be the worst NFL team

The Chicago Bears didn’t do enough Saturday to impress analysts

The national media has criticized the Chicago Bears’ chances of making the playoffs this season. Not surprisingly, as the team is rebuilding this season. The Bears’ recent additions to the offensive line didn’t do enough to impress analysts.

On Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bears starters struggled to keep up with their competition. The Bears wound up coming back to win 19-14 in the second half when the starters were already out. The team’s performance didn’t give any indication the Bears made a lot of progress this offseason.

ESPN’s crew on “Get Up” talked about the Bears’ prospects this year. Dianna Russini has a prediction from an insider that the Bears will be the worst team in the league.

The Bears have a long way to go before they impress people. Their comments don’t seem that off base. The team is missing their best player, Roquan Smith, due to a holdout. The already weak depth at wide receiver and the offensive line has seen a lot of injuries in training camp.

It’s a little early to say the Bears will be the worst. The team has a favorable schedule and should be able to win several games if they can stay healthy. But the playoffs are still out of the question for the Chicago Bears.

