The Chicago Bulls are projected to take this Duke basketball star in the first 2024 NBA mock draft

The 2023 NBA draft was a quiet one for the Chicago Bulls who entered the night without any picks but ended up trading in to acquire No. 35 overall from the Washington Wizards. Still, the plan for the franchise moving forward seems unclear and it could lead to another frustrating season.

But as we sit here just a few days after the draft, it’s never too early to look ahead to next year’s draft. And ESPN has released its first mock for the 2024 cycle.

In Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo’s first mock, they have the Bulls selecting No. 10 overall and addressing a need in the post. The Chicago Bulls are mocked to take rising Duke star Kyle Filipowski, a player who can help at center or forward for the franchise.

Check out a scouting report on Filipowski after his first season at Duke via Sports Illustrated:

The swing skill for Filipowski is the 3-point shooting, which looked great early in the season but continuously fell off. He finished his freshman campaign shooting just over 28% from beyond the arc. However, his mechanics look great for a big and we’re still optimistic that he could be a quality floor spacer moving forward.

Outside of the tools the Duke prospect has, his competitiveness also gives him a unique edge. Filipowski is a guy that gives maximum effort on every single play and is willing to do the small things that help teams win. He’s also a natural leader which should prove valuable this upcoming season.

Filipowski was able to play in the frontcourt alongside another first-round talent this season in Dereck Lively. Seeing him be effective next to another big was a great data point for NBA teams, especially since Filipowski could play either frontcourt position at the next level.

The former five-star recruit had a big first season at Duke, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors and helping lead the Blue Devils to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 7-foot post player does need to develop a little more in his second season with the Blue Devils but this wouldn’t be a bad pick for the Chicago Bulls if they do decide to hit the reset button and rebuild.

