Is Justin Fields in the worst position among all NFL quarterbacks this year? One NFL analyst believes so

Through four games this season the Chicago Bears passing attack has been historically bad, even with Justin Fields throwing for 155 yards in the Week 4 loss.

Still, the Bears struggles continued as they didn’t find the end zone despite three trips to the red zone and they allowed six sacks on the quarterback. It was a disaster and there’s plenty of blame to go around.

But one ESPN host doesn’t think it’s all Justin Fields’ fault and that the Bears front office and coaching staff are to blame.

Former NFL safety Ryan Clark said the Bears can’t evaluate the quarterback position without putting him in a position to succeed. He went on to say that “Justin Fields is in the worst position of any quarterback in the entire NFL.”

Look, Fields hasn’t played well this season but Clark has a point.

General Manager Ryan Poles didn’t do much to address the wide receiver position and waited to draft a rookie in the third round. He also waited to draft a tackle in the fifth round. That’s not protecting your future investment at the quarterback position.

Only time will tell if Fields pans out but right now, the situation in Chicago isn’t the greatest. And for Bears fans, that’s something we are used to seeing with any quarterback that comes through the Windy City.

