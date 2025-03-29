The Chicago Cubs have been tormented by Eugenio Suarez in the first two out of four games on Opening Weekend. Suarez, a 33 year old who is entering his second season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has trotted around the bases three times already, which ties a D-Backs franchise record. Here’s a look back at all three of his home runs.

On Thursday night, Suarez took Cubs starter Justin Steele 430 feet deep in the second inning for a solo home run. The home run came on the third pitch of the at-bat, a changeup, and it was an obvious mistake pitch from Steele that caught a lot of the plate.

PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF. pic.twitter.com/dfTizC8Of4 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 28, 2025

A day later, Suarez took Cubs starter Jameson Taillon deep two times. The first home run came in the second inning as Suarez swung on the first pitch he saw, a cutter down in the zone, and turned it around for a 436 foot two run home run.

Two innings later, Suarez didn’t miss a sweeper that was left over the middle of the plate and crushed it out to left-center field.

Eugenio Suárez AGAIN! He has three homers in two games 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/OncmOT2HE0 — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

Suarez’s three home runs over the first two games of the season tied a Diamondbacks franchise record that was set by Luis Gonzalez in 2001.

What is the Cubs plan against Eugenio Suarez going forward?

Postgame, Taillon acknowledged that he missed his spot twice. “Anywhere but there,” he said. He then explained that those pitches were intended to be further away from Suarez.

Manager Craig Counsell said, “Those were just middle pitches that a good home run hitter did what he does really well. Those were mistakes, and he made us pay for them.”

Overall, that makes three mistake pitches that Suarez has capitalized on in the first two games. Over the final games this weekend, Cubs pitchers must make sure they are on the outer edge of the zone, or even miss the zone, when throwing away from Suarez. Otherwise, Suarez hasn’t beaten them inside yet, so a game plan of attacking with fastball near the hands may be the way to go, rather than risk seeing another game altering home run ball. The Cubs and Diamondbacks play again on Saturday night, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM CT. Shota Imanaga will be on the hill for Chicago and recently extended Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona.

