And with the 10th overall pick in this years Rule 5 Draft the Chicago Cubs select infielder/outfielder Gage Workman from the Detroit Tigers.

The Chicago Cubs entered the MLB Rule 5 Draft in need of finding suitable depth options for both the infield and outfield and they didn’t disappoint. With the 10th overall pick the Cubs took infielder/outfielder Gage Workman who was the Tigers #29 overall prospect. The biggest upside that Gage Workman has according to MLB.com is his glove logging a 60/80 grade which is outstanding.

Who is Gage Workman?

Workman who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers has spent 4 season in their minor league system. During his minor league career so far Workman is a career .248 hitter with a .327 on-base, .435 slug, and a .762 OPS which seems like a pretty average hitter when looking at those stats.

However, that would be deceiving because in 2024 Workman took a massive step forward offensively. In a 126 games for the Detroit Tigers Double-A affiliate Workman had 135 hits, 29 doubles, 6 triples, 18 HRs, 89 RBI for a slash line of .280/.366/.476 for an OPS of .842. In accordance to the rules of the Rule 5 Draft the Cubs must keep Gage Workman on their roster for the entirety of the 2025 season or offer him back to Detroit along with some cash.

What’s the plan for Gage Workman?

Sending Gage Workman back to the Detroit Tigers is something I don’t foresee happening. The Chicago Cubs were looking for depth and potential bench pieces to fill out the Major League roster and Workman provides not only a cheap option, but someone who can present high upside. As it stacks up the Chicago Cubs will have a bench consisting of Workman, Luis Vazquez, and Miles Mastrouoni, with potentially seeing prospects Matt Shaw and James Triantos.

In my estimation now that Gage Work an has joined the Chicago Cubs he becomes their top bench option. With the ability to play both third base, shortstop, and left field, as well as having better bat than that of Mastrouoni, Workman as it stands is a more valuable option.

When digging into Gage Workman’s numbers further he really had a solid three month stretch during July-September. In those months he had an average of .306 in July, .308 in August, and .405 in September. August would be consider Workman’s best month where in 25 games he had 32 hits, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 7 HRs, 22 RBI with a .945 OPS.

Workman also appeared to do very well whenever runners were in scoring position having a .398 average and a 1.134 OPS. With runners on second base Workman had a .333 average (.964 OPS) and a whopping .650 average (1.530 OPS) whenever a runner was on third.

Overall this was a very good pick for the Chicago Cubs to make. With Nico Hoerner recovering from surgery as well as having his name thrown around in trade discussion, Workman could provide as a suitable replacement until his return (if he’s not traded that is).

Or until prospects Matt Shaw or James Triantos show that they’re ready to take over. For now there’s a lot to be excited about with the acquisition of Gage Workman being at the very least if his bat doesn’t develop he will certainly be a great defensive option. Welcome to the Chicago Cubs Gage!

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE