Ben Gordon, a former Bulls guard had yet another run-in with the law in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested on allegations he beat up two security guards at a fast food outlet in Chicago early Friday morning.



Chicago police responded to a call of a disturbance at the fast food joint around 3:28 a.m., a CPD spokesperson said. CWB Chicago reported that it was the Rock ‘n’ Roll McDonald’s.



Ben Gordon, 39, was being taken out of the restaurant when he punched a 29-year-old male security guard in the face and threw him to the ground, police said. It was not clear why he was being forced to leave.



He also pushed a second male security officer, 21, to the ground, according to CPD.

Ben Gordon Got Arrested Last Night At Rock n Roll McDonalds In Chicago https://t.co/4PB44e4lOc pic.twitter.com/mNnC3zohxm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 5, 2022

Both victims refused medical treatment, but Ben Gordon was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery.



A source close to the investigation said that Gordon was no longer in custody, but did not have information about bail. The retired shooting guard, who played the last five seasons of his 10-year career with the Bulls, has a history of brushes with the law.



On Oct. 10, he was arrested at LaGuardia Airport after witnesses said he punched his 10-year-old son in the face as they got ready to board a flight to Chicago.



A Mount Vernon, New York native, Gordon won an NCAA title with the University of Connecticut prior to his NBA career.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE