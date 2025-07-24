Ex-Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields dealt worrying training camp injury

The Chicago Bears are now locked in on Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback. However, before he went No. 1 overall, the franchise debated whether or not they should stick with what they have in Justin Fields.

When they landed the No. 1 overall pick in 2023 and traded it to the Carolina Panthers, it looked like Chicago was ready to put their eggs into Fields’ basket. But with the Bears acquiring the No. 1 pick a year later, general manager Ryan Poles decided hit hit the franchise reset button.

Since then, Fields joined the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the New York Jets over the offseason. He is poised to enter the 2025 campaign as New York’s starting quarterback. However, those plans may have just come to a screeching halt, as Fields was carted off the practice field on Thursday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Early concern for the #Jets: Justin Fields is carted to the locker room. He’s riding shotgun on the cart, not on the back. Oh, boy. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 24, 2025

There’s no update on exactly what injury Fields is dealing with. However, Jets fans are now holding their breathe for their potential QB1.

Justin Fields is limping off the field with a trainer. Didn’t see what happened. But he is hurt. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) July 24, 2025

Justin Fields’ run with, departure from Chicago Bears

The Bears traded up in the 2021 NFL Draft for the right to select Fields, even giving up their 2022 first-rounder. He was expected to reenergize the offense and give Chicago a spark plug they hadn’t seen before. In some aspects, he did exactly that.

Fields was one of, if not the best quarterback at running the ball his peak in Chicago. He ran for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns over his three years with the team. During the 2022 campaign, the quarterback had 1,143 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. However, Fields’ work in the ground game is about where his success with the Bears ends.

As a starter, he went just 10-28 overall. While wins and losses can’t solely be blamed on the quarterback, Fields never developed as a passer. He threw for 6,674 yards 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He never surpassed 2,600 yards passing or 18 touchdowns thrown in a season.

When the Bears decided enough was enough, Fields was ultimately traded to the Steelers. He looked improved, going 4-2 as a starter. However, head coach Mike Tomlin still decided to bench him for Russell Wilson. The Jets saw everything they needed to see, awarding him the starting job with a $40 million contract.

A seriously injury would obviously wipe New York plans out the window. As for the Bears, seeing as Williams set a pair of team rookie records for passing yards (3,541) and touchdowns (20), they seem confident in their decision.

