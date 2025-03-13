The Chicago Bears are evaluating all aspects of their defense as they prepare to undergo any Dennis Allen-led changes. One of the biggest differences in personnel will come in the middle of the field.

Chicago decided not to tender linebacker Jack Sanborn, making him a free agent. It didn’t take him long to sign a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The terms of the agreement have not yet been revealed.

Source: Free-agent linebacker Jack Sanborn plans to sign with the #Cowboys on a one-year deal. Reunited with Matt Eberflus and Dave Borgonzi, who coached him for three years in Chicago on his way to 164 tackles, 14 for loss. pic.twitter.com/IgcKzB0fXr — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2025

With the Cowboys, Sanborn will be looking for a fresh start and a greater opportunity to prove himself. With former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus now being the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, he should have a strong idea om how to use Sanborn. While it isn’t the biggest signing of free agency, Eberflus and the Cowboys have gained a new chess piece as they retool their defense in their own right.

Jack Sanborn’s run with the Chicago Bears

Sanborn was originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite the uphill battle, the linebacker still managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and went on to play in 48 games for the Bears over three years.

He started six games as a rookie, making 64 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits over 14 games total. As a sophomore, Sanborn appeared in all 17 games and even made 10 starts. He racked up 65 tackles, a sack, two passes defended and even an interception.

Sanborn again appeared in all 17 games in 2024, but he only earned three starts. He made 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three passes defended. He ended his time with the Bears with 164 tackles, 4.5 sacks, five passes defended, a fumble recovery and his pick.

While he showed flashes at times, Jack Sanborn ultimately wasn’t a fit for Allen’s defense in 2025. Playing for the Cowboys, Sanborn will have an opportunity to play under a coach who could utilize his skillset.

State of Bears linebacking corps

While Sanborn is no more, the Chicago Bears have a pair of top-flight linebackers in TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. As long as they’re on the roster, the pair will be the leaders of the linebacking corps.

Edwards just finished his second year with the Bears, putting up 129 tackles, a career-high four sacks, three passes defended, and a forced fumble. His biggest asset was his pass rush ability, as Edwards’ 67.5 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 39/189 linebackers. Chicago will be looking for Edwards to take on an even greater role in 2025 and continue being a force in the middle of the field.

Edmunds played in all 17 games for the first during his Bears tenure in 2024. The linebacker made 110 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and eight passes defended. Edmunds graded poorly across the board as he’ll need a true return to form in 2025. His best attribute was run defense, but he ranked just 106/189 with a 62.6 grade. Still, Edmunds plays a large role for Chicago’s defense. One of Allen’s top goals will be getting the linebacker back on track.

Beyond those two, the Bears have players such as Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga. The latter is a core special teamer while the former is still trying to find his football in the NFL. Both could theoretically take a step up, but the Chicago Bears could be in the market for another linebacker after watching Jack Sanborn join the Cowboys.

Chicago Bears may lose another offensive guard target after Trey Smith was tagged Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE