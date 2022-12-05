Fred McGriff unanimously voted into the Hall of Fame by the MLB Veterans Committee.

Baseball Hall of Fame committee has elected former Chicago Cub and big league slugger Fred McGriff, Sunday, to Cooperstown.



The 59-year-old McGriff received unanimous support from the 16 members of the contemporary baseball era committee — comprised of Hall members, executives and writers. The group included Greg Maddux, who played with McGriff on the Braves, along with Paul Beeston, who was an executive with Toronto when McGriff made his big league debut with the Blue Jays in 1986.

Welcome to Cooperstown, Fred McGriff! https://t.co/SD7Qt6xei4 pic.twitter.com/KBrT6mVUJ4 — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2022

Nicknamed the “Crime Dog”, McGriff hit .284 with 493 homers and 1,550 RBIs over 19 seasons with six big league teams, including the Cubs. The first baseman was a five-time All-Star and helped Atlanta win the 1995 World Series.



McGriff spent his illustrious career with the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.



His tenure with the Cubs came at the tail end of his career in 2001-02, but he certainly made the most of his time there. In 796 plate appearances as a 37 and 38-year-old, he slashed .276/.353/.505 with 42 home runs.

