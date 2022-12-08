Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced the signing of former Chicago Cubs Outfielder, Jason Heyward to a minor league deal, with an invitation to Major League camp.



This wasn’t exactly the move fans were hoping for, as Heyward has been a shell of his former All-Star self over the last few years. The 13-year-veteran hit .204 last year in 48 games with the Cubs, with one home run and 10 RBIs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers sign OF Jason Heyward to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League camp. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 8, 2022

The five-time Gold Glove winner has spent time in both right and center field in his career — and the Dodgers obviously have a big need in center with the loss of Cody Bellinger – who incidentally was recently signed by the Cubs.



In Chicago, Heyward was considered a willing mentor and a fabulous teammate – he’ll always be known for his speech during the rain delay in the late stages of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series – but was no longer deemed worthy of a roster spot.

