College expert guarantees Notre Dame playoff appearance in 2025

Last year, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish went to the national championship. This year, they’ve started 1-2 and lost both of their chances to get a resume-defining win. The rest of the schedule is easier, but it doesn’t have a big game on it where a win would catapult them back into the conversation. Nevertheless, Kirk Herbstreit is certain they’ll win out and make it anyway.

Kirk Herbstreit is certain Notre Dame is playoff-bound

If the Notre Dame Fighting Irish lose another game, they can likely kiss a playoff trip goodbye. 9-3 won’t cut it, especially without a conference to win. They would have the chance to get an automatic bid by winning their conference, but as an independent, they have to rely on their resume.

And three losses without any major wins would be enough to leave them out. Fortunately for them, Kirk Herbstreit doesn’t think they’ll lose again. Even if they don’t, it might be hard to get back into the top 12, although Herbstreit disagrees with that idea, too.

Nick Saban admitted that the Fighting Irish have played “the two toughest teams” anyone has had to face, but they’re still 0-2 in those games. With only one ranked opponent left on the schedule, Saban doesn’t see it happening this year.

Herbstreit countered that the visit to Arkansas, as well as the matchup with number 25 USC, will be big wins for their resume. “They’ll finish 10-2, and yes, Notre Dame will be in the playoff at 10-2.” He even said it doesn’t matter what the wins look like, since he believes 10 wins are more than enough to get this team in.

Saban accurately pointed out that the Fighting Irish will need help from other teams. They’ll need some teams who end up on the fringe, ranked in that 10-16 range, to lose games late and fall out of the race to open the door for the Irish.

However, Herbstreit doesn’t even think that is going to play a role here. No matter what, the Irish will be in if they win out. So far, they’re 1-0 in games since this statement, so they’re off to a good start, but they absolutely cannot afford a slip-up. Otherwise, they’ll be sitting at home during the College Football Playoff, and they’ll make a liar out of Kirk Herbstreit.

