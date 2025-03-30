Chicago Blackhawks receive brutal reality check on development in Connor Bedard’s 2nd season

The Chicago Blackhawks have nine more games remaining before their regular season comes to a merciful end. The Blackhawks enter Sunday’s contest against Utah HC with a 21-43-9 record (51 points), the second-worst record in the NHL.

Only the San Jose Sharks have fewer (49) points.

The Blackhawks’ season has been disappointing in Connor Bedard’s second season with the team. Chicago fired Luke Richardson in his third season after an 8-16-2 start.

Connor Bedard is frustrated

While Bedard has had his moments, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft appeared to regress through much of March. He’s struggling to win face-offs. Still, he has the second-most points on the Blackhawks with 57 points, only trailing Ryan Donato’s 58 points.

Though how much of the blame falls on the 19-year-old’s shoulders is hard to tell amid an organization that hasn’t set him up for success. What we do know is that he’s frustrated.

The Chicago Blackhawks receive a brutal reality check

Scott Powers of The Athletic had a wake-up call for the Blackhawks before the offseason. He noticed Chicago underperformed this year when revisiting The Athletic’s preseason prediction. They expected the Blackhawks to finish 25 points better than last season.

“Pass, fail or incomplete? Fail,” Powers wrote. “The Blackhawks will finish with more points than they had last season, but it won’t be by nearly as much as expected. The Blackhawks had 52 points last season and are at 51 points with 9 games to go this year.

“At best, maybe they will finish 10 points better. Still, this season has been more underwhelming than predicted.”

The Blackhawks will enter a pivotal offseason that will determine Bedard’s future with the organization. Chicago must find a head coach who can provide great leadership for a young team and can bring out the best in Bedard.

The Blackhawks must be diligent in finding pieces that can show progress next season. Chicago isn’t going to become a contender for the Stanley Cup overnight, but there is no reason for the team to be at the bottom of the league again.

