Chicago Bears had familiar yellow problem surface on Tuesday

The Chicago Bears had their best physical practice since the Lovie Smith regime, but the offense was lacking in mental toughness on Tuesday.

On Saturday, head coach Ben Johnson was frustrated with the offense committing multiple delay-of-game penalties in front of a crowd of 23,000 fans at Family Fest at Soldier Field. Johnson said after the practice that he planned to address that issue before their next practice.

“It’s something we’re going to have to address for sure,” Johnson said. “It showed up more today than it has in practice. This was more like a real game, and if it continues like that, we’re not going to win many games.”

Fortunately for Caleb Williams and the offense, the Bears were able to snap the ball before the clock ran down. What the offense was unable to do was stay set until the ball snapped.

The Chicago Bears committed three false starts in seven plays

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, the Bears committed three false start penalties in seven plays during their 11-on-11 drill at Halas Hall.

“Offense has been sharp early,” Pearson posted on X. “However, two false starts in this 11/11 period….Make that 3 in 7 plays.”

Make that 3 in 7 plays. https://t.co/z7cjPdtkVs — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) August 5, 2025

It’s unclear if the cadence is an issue or if players are getting a little eager to move off the ball. By all accounts, Chicago had a physical practice on a hot field, and that might have added to a lack of concentration by the offense.

But those can’t be excuses when the regular season starts. The Bears will play for three-plus hours in hot weather during September, and they need to have an offense that isn’t going backward before Williams has a chance to march it forward.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Bears release first depth chart of Ben Johnson era Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE