Chicago Bears 1st-team offense can’t move ball on 2nd-team defense

The showing for Caleb Williams and the offense at Family Fest was a concern for the Chicago Bears. Following practice at Soldier Field on Sunday, head coach Ben Johnson told reporters that the play he saw on the field was sloppy.

“Execution of the play wasn’t what we wanted to be,” Johnson said. “It’s a credit to the defense. They came out and they kicked the offense’s rear in that. So that’s what showed up to me. They wanted it a little bit more.”

The Chicago Bears 1st-team O can’t move the ball (if they can get it snapped)

Per Zack Pearson of Bear Report, the Bears’ first-team offense had a hard time moving the ball on the second-team defense. Williams and the offense suffered self-inflicted wounds.

“The first 11/11 team drill saw the first-team offense face off against the second-team defense and it featured two delay of games, two quarterback scrambles due to pressure, a sack, and just two completions to three incompletions,” Pearson wrote.

Much of the pressure is coming on blitzes that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is cooking up, leading Pearson to think that there is miscommunication with the offensive line on blitz pickup.

It’s unclear how much of the communication problems are on Williams or the offensive line. But the command of the huddle and getting the ball snapped on time are in the domain of the second-year quarterback.

Ben Johnson wants to address the issue

Johnson said that if delay-of-game penalties continue into the regular season, the Bears aren’t going to win games.

“It’s something we’re going to have to address for sure,” Johnson said. “It showed up more today than it has in practice. This was more like a real game, and if it continues like that, we’re not going to win many games.”

The Bears’ first-team defense has been giving the first-team offense a battle in training camp this summer. But it’s concerning that with a week to go before the first preseason game, Williams and the offense can’t get set and move the ball on players that are on the roster bubble.

